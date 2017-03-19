Car crashes into building in Naas town centre

A car collided with a business premises on the main street in Naas last (Sat.) night.

The accident took place at about 10.30pm when the vehicle, possibly a small Nissan or Peugeot model, left North Main Street and struck the premises operated as Sherry Fitzgerald and O’Reilly. SFOR is a long established property sales business which is more than 35 years old.

A witness told the Leader that the vehicle appeared to leave the road and headed towards a narrow route, which was used by pedestrians visiting the old Superquinn supermarket. It also previously served as an exit for vehicles leaving the Supermarket car park.

It happened near the junction of the treet and Sallins Road in a part of the town which is normally busy with weekend revellers, many of whom came to the town centre to watch yesterday’s Ireland/England rugby international.

Emergency services personnel were quickly on the scene. An ambulance arrived within minutes of the accident followed soon afterwards by the gardai.

It was not immediately known if anybody was seriously injured. The building and car were damaged. The building, known as Equity House, sustained an amount of damage to a section of the masonry facade.