Kilmeague artist stages exhibition

Kilmeague-based artist Emma Campbell is planning a summer exhibition.

Ms Campbell is now operating from her own garden studio and gallery in the West Kildare village. She creates contemporary and abstract art, sometimes combining the two styles. As well as taking part in exhibitions and bringing her work to galleries, she also accepts commissions.

Her first major solo exhibition will take place in July at The Gaslamp Gallery in Gorey, Co. Wexford. It's titled "Éire í Dáth" or "Ireland in Colour".

She said: “I'll be using vibrant colours and texture to depict my abstract & contemporary imagination of our beautiful countryside.”