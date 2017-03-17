Deaths in Kildare - March 17 2017

Mary Ellen Buckley (nee Byrne) – Straffan,

March 15. Wife of the late Thomas. Deeply regretted by her sons Matt, Joe, Tommy and John, daughter Mary, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at her son John’s residence, Wheatfield, Ardclough today, Friday 17 from 2pm. Removal on Saturday morning to arrive at St. Ann’s Church, Ardclough for 11am Requiem Mass. Burial afterwards in Donacomper Cemetery. Celbridge.

Mark Cummins – Celbridge

March 15, (peacefully) at home, surrounded by his family, Mark beloved son of Henry and Sandra and dear brother of Wayne; Mark will be sadly missed by his loving, parents, grandparents, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins, relatives and friends. Reposing at his home on Friday evening (17 March) from 4 pm until 8 pm with prayers at 7:30 pm. Removal on Saturday morning (18 March) to St Patrick's Church, Celbridge arriving for Requiem Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in Donacomper Cemetery, Celbridge. Mark's family have requested that everybody wear colourful clothing. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to Duane’s Adventure in aid of Aoibheann's Pink Tie at https://www.gofundme.com/irishwolfer

Tim O’Connor – Prosperous

March 16, peacefully at Naas Hospital, beloved brother of the late Sean. Deeply regretted by his loving parents John and Bernadette, children Tadgh and Antoinette, their mother Josephine, brother Owen, sisters Una and Eileen, sister-in-law Alice, partner Christine, uncles, aunts, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Reposing at Reilly's Funeral Home, Prosperous, on Friday, March 17 from 5pm, followed by removal at 6.30pm to arrive at the Church of Our Lady & St. Joseph, Prosperous, at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am, followed by burial in Killybegs Cemetery. Family flowers only, please. Donations, if desired, to Friends of Naas Hospital.