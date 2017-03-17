Defence Forces celebrate St Patrick's Day at the Curragh Camp

Not only will towns across Kildare be celebrating St Patrick’s Day, the army will also be honouring our patron saint today.

The Defence Forces Training Centre (DFTC) will also mark the occasion at the Curragh Camp.

Events will begin with mass at 11am and the presentation of shamrock at St. Brigid's Garrison Church followed by a reception in Ceannt Catering Complex.

Afterwards, retired members of the DFTC, who served during 2016, will be presented with their 1916 commemorative medals.