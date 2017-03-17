Kildare meeting for agri and equine industries

A public meeting on issues relating to the agriculture and equine industry will be held on March 22 next in Kilgowan at 7pm and is open to members of the public.

It will be addressed by Fianna Fáil Spokesperson on Agriculture and Food Charlie McConalogue and Chairman of the Kildare branch of the IFA Brian Rushe.

Organised by Dep Fiona O’Loughlin, she pointed out farmers across Kildare face an uncertain future as a result of volatility in the agriculture sector due to Brexit and poor weather conditions, which has namely impact tillage farmers locally.

People involved in the equine industry are also invited to attend.