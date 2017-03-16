Kildare gardai seek opinions on new community policing model

Kildare gardai are looking for input from the community for the development of a new Community Policing Model for Kildare.

“Following on from the appointment of a sergeant and three gardai to full-time community policing duties, Kildare gardai are reviewing and developing our Community Policing Model and we want input from the public on ideas and priorities for inclusion in it,” said the gardaí.

Submissions are requested by April 1 to Sergeant Gavin Dunphy by emailing gavin.m.dunphy@garda.ie