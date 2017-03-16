St Patrick's Day parades round-up from towns across Kildare

Kildare will be a hive of activity tomorrow with St. Patrick's Day parades in Clane, Newbridge, Athy, Maynooth, Monastervevin, Kilcullen, Celbridge and Kilcock.

The parade in Clane kicks off at 2.45pm and will be live on the web at the same time.

The Newbridge parade will start at Applegreen Service Station at 12 noon and will feature music, dancing, floats and vintage vehicles both civilian and military.

Almost 90% of the entries are from community-based groups which highlights the great enthusiasm within the town of Newbridge. The twinning guests from Bad Lippspring of Germany, Ocala Florida and Argentre du Plessis of France will march in the parade. There will also be singing by Lorraine Murphy at the town hall at 11.30am and by the Newbridge Brass and Wind Orchestra. Over 50 floats, acts and marching bands will participate including the Filipino community.

Monasterevein’s parade begins at 2pm at the community hall garden with events on until 4pm including a family fun afternoon with a dog show, fire breather and even a duck race.

Athy’s parade starts at 12pm from Kilkenny road.

Kilcullen starts very early at 10.30am at Bishop Rogan, Kaymed on the Naas Road. The viewing podium will be set up in the Market square.

Maynooth begins at 11am and will take approximately one and a half hours.

The parade in Celbridge starts at 4pm, and the parade in Kilcock gets underway at 1.30pm.

The Leinster Leader photographer, Tony Keane will be out and about to capture all the action.