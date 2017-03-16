New 'Cottage Market' for Newbridge to open in June

Newbridge is one of 20 towns around the country to launch a local cottage market.

The local organisers said; “Newbridge is a thriving commercial town, the commercial heart of the county. It has a population of over 22,000 people and many more regular visitors, because of the shopping and to visit attractions such as Newbridge Silverware.

“But the other side of this thriving commercial activity is the fact that the community and small local producers are almost completely unrepresented. We would love to help give the community its own 'shop window' and show people that there's another way to shop.”

The team behind the new venture is aiming to host its first market in June.

Cottage Market’s GIY’s Community Manager Karen O’Donohoe said, “We are delighted to help open 20 Cottage Markets across the country this summer, our call out to communities in Ireland for applications was successful, and we were very impressed by the vision and quality of the applications, it is wonderful to see such a huge interest in growing, creating and selling local produce right across the country.”

According to GIY a Cottage Market differs from a Farmer’s Market concept in that it is all about bringing hobbyists and amateur producers from a local area together to showcase their often hidden skills and talents in areas such growing, sewing or baking.

The new initiative was unveiled today by GIY and supported by Ulster Bank and The Ireland Funds.

Last month community groups from across the country were invited to apply to the initiative.

Twenty groups were successful and will now undergo a tailor made training programme, which will provide them with the skills they need in order to offer fresh homegrown and homemade to their communities.

The twenty new market locations include Ballyconnell in Cavan, Kildorey in Cork, Minane Bridge in Cork, Moville in Donegal, Raheny Dublin, Galway, Galway, Portumna in Galway, Cathair Saidhbhin in Kerry, Tralee in Kerry, Newbridge in Kildare, Callan in Kilkenny, Mountrath in Laois, Pallasgreen in Limerick, Kilmallock in Limerick, Claremorris in Mayo, Coolshanagh in Monaghan, Birr county Offaly, Nenagh in Tipperary and Waterford City.

The teams will later this month undertake a training course at GROW HQ in Waterford, GIY’s Food Education Centre and home to the GIY movement. Each group will also receive funding towards marketing, insurance and set up equipment costs.

For details of the opening dates follow @GIYCottageMarket on social media.