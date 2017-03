A Kilcock community is getting involved in the National Spring Clean on Saturday, 25 March. Participants are asked to meet at 1pm at Mulhussey National School, Mulhussey, Kilcock, Co. Meath.

No children will be taking part due to safety concerns. Check Mulhussey Litter Fighters on Facebook for more information or call 087-969-5612. Your community needs your help!