19 on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There are 19 patients on trolleys today at Naas Hospital.

Patients have been asked to stay away from the hospital because high levels of admission – and to visit their GP as an alternative.

There are also 19 patients on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin; though overcrowding is worse at Tallaght Hospital, where 30 patients are without a bed.

There are 28 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 33 at Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.