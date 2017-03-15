19 on trolleys at Naas Hospital
Health
Naas General Hospital
There are 19 patients on trolleys today at Naas Hospital.
Patients have been asked to stay away from the hospital because high levels of admission – and to visit their GP as an alternative.
There are also 19 patients on trolleys at St. James’s Hospital in Dublin; though overcrowding is worse at Tallaght Hospital, where 30 patients are without a bed.
There are 28 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 33 at Tullamore Hospital, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
