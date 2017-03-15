No decision yet on Naas hotel expansion plan

Kildare County Council has sought more information about a proposed extension to the Osprey Hotel.

The hotel is located beside KCC’s offices at Aras Chill Dara in Naas.

Last January a planning application was made for the construction of a new 24 bedroom block over three storeys to the side of the existing hotel.

It is also proposed to demolish the existing back up generator outbuilding as well as landscaping and the relocation of of the back up generator. It is also planned to provide new car park spaces.

Requests for additional information are not unusual, especially for large projects.

The additional informaton sought relates to parking arangements and it could take another six months before a decision is made.