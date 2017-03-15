Johnstown residents concerned over motorway noise

Proposals to widen the N7 to three lanes on either side will lead to increased noise levels in Johnstown.

The proximity of the village to the route means it is exposed to possible noise pollution from traffic and local councillor Fintan Brett has asked Kildare County Council for information about how it is proposed to “alleviate the noise pollution in Johnstown village.”

The road widening project is one of three projects which will take place at the same time. The other two are the Sallins By-Pass and the Osberstown interchange.