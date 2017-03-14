Kildare's Red House Hotel film studio plans withdrawn

Plans for a massive €15m film studio at the derelict Red House site have been withdrawn by the developer.

The project, which also includes a 65-bedroom hotel, a 162-bed nursing home, and media school, were lodged last July.

A decision was due to be made tomorrow, but the plans have since been withdrawn.

Blockstar Ltd had said the development had the potential to create up to 500 jobs.

Kildare County Council had asked for further information on the project in September.

This was furnished by Blockstar Ltd last month.