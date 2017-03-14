Sallins GAA cycle fundraiser

Sallins GAA club will stage a cycle fundraiser on Saturday March 25 – to fund the construction of a ball wall.

The cycles will take place over three different routes beginners (20 kms), intermediate (50 kms) and advanced (80 kms) – with the aim of catering for all levels of ability.

All three routes will be fully marshaled and the cycle will start and finish at Sallins GAA Club. Refreshments will be provided along with post-event entertainment at Lock 13 Sallins.

Registration takes place at the club from Monday to Friday March 20-24 between 7-7.30pm or, alternatively, on Saturday March 25 from 9am. Participants are initially asked to email sallinsgaapro@gmail.com stating name, contact number and selected distance.

The routes can be seen on Facebook http://www.facebook.com/events/1043767025766821