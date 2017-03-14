Bad Lippspringe visitors to arrive in Newbridge for 20th Twinning anniversary

Up to 60 visitors will be arriving in Newbridge this Thursday to mark the 20th anniversary of the Newbridge/Bad Lippspringe Twinning relationship.

The group will play a central role in the St. Patrick's Day parade, with its own float accompanied by over 80 participants on foot.

The anniversary reception takes place in the Town Hall at 5pm to mark this momentous occasion.

This will be attended by the German Embassy, German/Irish Chamber of Commerce, Kildare County Council, members of the Municipal Authority, and local TDs. It will be one of the first major official functions in the newly refurbished Town Hall.

“We have their welcome party on Thursday evening in Johnson's and the farewell is in McDonnells on Sunday night,” said Twinning Committee Chairman, Peter O’Neill.

“In between there are visits to to National Stud and Gardens, Shackleton Museum and Burtown House on Saturday and Dublin, and Guinness brewery on Sunday.”

Dep Fiona O’Loughlin commented; “A special welcome to our twinning guests from Badlippspringe who will be here to celebrate 20 years of friendship and twinning and also our guests from Ocala, Florida who will be joining in the Newbridge St. Patrick's day celebrations. It is great to see so many parades and events taking place throughout Kildare this week as we prepare for our national day of celebration.”