Defibrillator saved Kildare mother's life

A Rathangan family are thrilled to have raised €550 for vital life saving equipment, after the local defibrillator helped save their mother’s life.

Vivienne Conlon thanked everyone for supporting the campaign, which she launched last month on Go Fund Me.

“Rathangan, Co Kildare, and its people are very special to me and my family. Five months ago, our mam suffered a sudden cardiac arrest in a public area close to her home,” recounted Vivienne.

“Luckily, a passerby began CPR immediately, and a team of people continued until the nearest AED (automated external defibrillator) arrived. My mam received six shocks to her heart before the AED saved her life.”

Vivienne stressed that AEDs are so important in any community and Rathangan needs an accessible AED.

“Nobody ever knows the hour or the day that they or a loved one may need saving. My mam and my family can never thank and repay the people of Rathangan enough for how they worked together that day,” she said.

“For that reason I have set up this page in the hope that we can raise some money towards the establishment of an accessible AED . To ensure that anyone in the village may be given the best possible chance of survival, just like my mam was given.”

She said her mother is doing really well, and is enjoying life after her traumatic experience.

For anyone who still wants to donate