'A night at the OsKaRs' at Sarsfields GAA in Newbridge

There will be no mix-up of envelopes this time around as Sarsfields GAA Club brings Hollywood to Newbridge for their very own ‘Night at the OsKaRs’ on Saturday May 27.

It will be all glitz and glamour at the home of the county champions as the red carpet is rolled out for the screening of eight of Hollywood’s best loved movies, including Forest Gump, A Few Good Men and Braveheart, all of which will be directed and acted out by the members themselves.

Open auditions take place on March 30, in Sarsfields club house, after which eight teams will be chosen. Each team will be given their own movie and competitors will find out what roles they will be playing. Following four weeks of training by professional drama coaches,, filming will take place, culminating in a Gala Evening on May 27 with the screening of the films.

Guests will have the chance to vote for their favourite, and an OsKaRs award ceremony will take place. Further info on 087 2930881.