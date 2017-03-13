Shopkins swap day in Naas this Saturday

A Shopkins Swap-kins event is due to take place this Saturday in Naas.

Smyths Toys Superstores are teaming up with Shopkins to host the event on March 18 from 2pm-4pm. This event is an initiative set up to encourage children to get together and come in-store to swap their unwanted Shopkins characters with fellow fans and have fun while adding to their collection.

Smyths Toys Superstores will provide swapping areas so that children can swap their Shopkins characters with ease and enjoy adding to their collection in a fun and exciting environment.

Free Shopkins samples and posters will be given out in-store on the day.