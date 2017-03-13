Excitement building in Newbridge fo St Patrick's Day Parade

Hundreds of people are expected to flock to Newbridge for this year’s St Patrick's Day Parade.

This Friday is lining up to be a really good day with lots of fun activities and a great parade.

The parade will start at Applegreen Service Station at 12 noon and will feature music, dancing, floats and vintage vehicles both civilian and military.

Almost 90 per cent of the entries are community based groups, which highlights the great enthusiasm within the town of Newbridge.

“We are delighted that twinning guests from Bad Lippspring of Germany , Ocala Florida and Argentre du Plessis of France will march in the parade. Newbridge will be entertained at the town hall with singing by Lorraine Murphy Soprano at 11.30am and by the Newbridge Brass and Wind Orchestra,” said the organisers.

Over 50 floats, acts and marching bands will participate with the fabulous Filipino community bringing excitement and colour to the event.

There are prizes for the best entry and also best shop window display sponsored by Tony Donohoe Trophies of Newbridge.

Lots of hard work goes into creating this event and credit must go to the organising committee of Paddy Kennedy, Myles Wickham, Carl Murphy, Mark Lynch, Mick Deely, Theresa Harrison, Michael Donoghue and Morgan McCabe.

So get your greens on and let's party!