Ban heavy lorries and reduce speed in Naas

There’s been a call to ban heavy goods vehicles from Naas town centre.

Naas councillor Seamie Moore also wants a 30KPH speed limit to operate “inside the ring road system”.

He further says signs and other safety measures are needed to slow traffic so that cyclists can share the road with other road users.

However this is for now a motion and it’s not clear how either Kildare County Council or other councillors feel about making changes. The fact that the ring road system is not fully completed is a likely impediment to banning HGVs.

Cllr Moore has been critical of the amount of vehicles coming through Naas town centre and has previously pressed for the introduction of a one-way traffic system.