17 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There are 17 patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today. That’s the second highest level of overcrowding at hospitals in the Eastern region.

There are 18 patients on trolleys at Beaumont Hospital in north Dublin.

St. James’s Hospital has just 6 patients without a bed.

In Portlaoise there are 16 patients awaiting a bed while the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says Tullamore Hospital has 24 patients without a bed.