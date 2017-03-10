Median house price rises for Kildare first time owner occupiers

Average price is around €220,000

Henry Bauress

Reporter:

Henry Bauress

Email:

henry.bauress@leinsterleader.ie

Median house price rises for Kildare first time owner occupiers

Housing prices

 The average and median prices of houses bought by first time owner occupiers in January of this year in county Kildare have risen by 6.8% and 8.7%, respectively in a year.

Central Statistic Office figures, released March 10, show that the median price of all of the sixteen transactions in January 2017 was €225,000, compared to €207,000 for thirty one transactions in January 2016, based on stamp duty executions.

The average price of these properties rose from €206,123 to €220,059, according to the CSO. In the twelve months to and including January 2017, there were 428 sales transactions in total, in this first time owner occupier category, amounting to €103 million.