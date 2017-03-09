Scouts celebrate Founder's Day in Blessington

Scouts from across County Kildare will celebrate Founder’s Day at Russborough House, Blessington on Saturday.

The event is held as a celebration of the life of Lord Baden-Powell, the founder of scouting.

Some 1200 scouts of all ages – Beavers, Cubs, Scouts, Ventures, Rovers and Leaders – from South Kildare will take part in activities such as orienteering, a treasure hunt, pioneering and games. The Chief Scout of Ireland, Christy McCann, will also attend.

Robert Stephenson Smyth Baden-Powell was born in London in 1857, later served in the British Army in India and went on to direct the development of Girl Guides and Boy Scouts, travelling all over the world. He died in 1941, aged 83.