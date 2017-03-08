Mass holds up buses in Kildare village

BUS Eireann’s public transport service through Straffan village has been held up for because of a parking problem linked to Roman Catholic mass ceremonies, a public meeting has been told.

At the Maynooth Municipal District meeting of Kildare County Council on March 8, Cllr John McGinley had asked the Council to install double yellow lines to prevent bus blocking parking during mass time but officials did not recommend them. “Will you just have a look at it, for God’s sake?” said the councillor.

He had asked that “given the number of times Bus Eireann buses are unable to travel through Straffan village at mass times, due to indiscriminate parking on New Road, Straffan, can double yellow lines be put in place from the crossroads for a length of 20 yards either side of of New Road, and at either side to the entrance to Straffan (Roman Catholic) church?”

In a response, officials said that “management of parking outside a church is always a difficult challenge that is rarely suitably addressed by the imposition of double yellow lines. We do not recommend this approach in this instance.”

Cllr McGinley responded: “The reply was really negative. Buses have been left waiting until mass is finished. On one occasion a driver went into the church to ask that the number of a parked car was called out and removed.”

Cllr McGinley argued that double yellow lines work in other areas. “I am surprised Bus Eireann have not been onto the Council about the problem,” he said.

Area Engineer, Jonathan Deane said that double yellow lines would not be monitored over the weekend when, in this case, they would needed.

Cllr McGinley said that in Maynooth there were double yellow lines in areas where nobody monitored them and they work. “Will you have a look at it for God’s sake?”