Paddy's Day in Newbridge with Bunoscionn

The talented and much loved Bunoscionn are back in Newbridge this St Patrick's Day for The Big Session.

Judge Roy Beans is hosting the five piece Kildare band at 8.30pm.

This alternative Irish folk group started out performing in pubs, but soon found themselves playing at some of the best festivals in Ireland including Electric Picnic, Spirit of Folk, Knockanstockan and Sunflowerfest.

At the same time, they were perfoming various different shows including Irish Trad, a two-hour straight through set of 90s dance music to an all trad cover of Pink Floyd's Dark Side of The Moon.

They accomplished all this while self recording their own EP of original compositions.

They are no strangers to venues and festivals around Europe including Munich, Amsterdam, Salzburg, and Vienna.

The band is made up of Ciaran Connaughton on vocals and guitar; Michelle Lynch on vocals, banjo and guitars; Glenda McCormack on vocals, whistle and flute; Conleth Dunne on bass and, on drums, Michael Cross.

Bunoscionn have their own unique take on Irish traditional and folk music, using the different musical backgrounds and influences of each band member.

Drawing their influences from the likes of the Dubliners, Bob Marley, the Pogues, and Kila, as well as some local heroes, their arsenal of instruments include banjo, whistles, flutes, bodhrán, mandolin, guitars, djembe, drums, bass and blended vocals.

Admission for the St Patrick's Day gig at Judge Roy Beans is €10.