Kildare Relay for Life 2017 relocated to Punchestown racecourse

The 2017 Kildare Relay for Life will be relocated to Punchestown racecourse this Summer, while the €64m Curragh revamp is taking place.

The announcement was made at the AGM last night at Newbridge Town FC. This popular event, which attracts huge crowds, will take place on August 19 and 20.

Over 14,000 people turned out for the Relay for Life Candle of Hope ceremony at the Curragh racecourse in August 2016, with 8,300 candles lit to represent loved ones lost to cancer. Over €112,000 was raised for the Irish Cancer Society.