Less patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital
Health
Naas Hospital
There’s been a dramatic reduction in the number of patients admitted to Naas Hospital on trolleys today.
There are seven patients on trolleys at the hospital today – compared with seventeen yesterday.
The biggest overcrowding problem at any hospital in the Eastern region today is at Connolly Hosoital at Blanchardstown where 24 patients were taken in without a bed being immediately available.
There are 21 patients on trolleys at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.
