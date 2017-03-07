Less patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There’s been a dramatic reduction in the number of patients admitted to Naas Hospital on trolleys today.

There are seven patients on trolleys at the hospital today – compared with seventeen yesterday.

The biggest overcrowding problem at any hospital in the Eastern region today is at Connolly Hosoital at Blanchardstown where 24 patients were taken in without a bed being immediately available.

There are 21 patients on trolleys at the Midland Regional Hospital in Portlaoise today, according to the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.