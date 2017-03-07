Gilligan has three months to leave Kildare home

The Supreme Court has given convicted criminal, John Gilligan and members of his family, three months to leave Jessbrook Equestrian Centre near Johnstownbridge.

The Criminal Assets Bureau (CAB) wants to sell or lease the properties in question.

The Irish Independent reports today that court also awarded costs to CAB against Gilligan, his ex wife Geraldine, and son Darren in relation to the appeals.

See the full story on the Irish Independent website by clicking here.