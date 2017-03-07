Kildare's Charlie McCreevy joins board of successful timber company

Former EU commissioner, Charlie McCreevy has joined the board of one of Ireland’s biggest timber processors.

According to an article in today’s Irish Independent, the Kildare man is now a board member of Earraí Coillte Chonnacht (ECC), which is based near Clonbur, Co. Galway.

The company exports about 75 per cent of its €50m in timber sales every year to the UK.

Employing 120 full time staff, the company reported it has major expansion plans and is currently involved in a €20m investment programme. The newspaper also pointed out an additional 180 staff contractors work full time for the business.