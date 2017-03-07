Whitewater shopping centre goes green for St Patrick's Day in Newbridge

As final preparations for the Newbridge St Patrick’s Day parade are being made, Whitewater Shopping Centre has gotten in on the act with a variety of events to mark the occasion.

The annual St. Patrick’s day parade will make its way down main street, passing Whitewater Shopping Centre, between 12pm and 2pm.

Balloons and free face-painting will be available on the ground floor before the parade, from 10am and immediately afterwards, from 2pm.

When the parade has finished, the party atmosphere will continue at Whitewater. Customers are invited to enjoy an Irish dancing showcase by local dancers after 2pm.

Click here for further information.