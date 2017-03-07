Ian Dempsey for Blessington dance event
Radio personality Ian Dempsey, better known as the long running presenter of the early morning breakfast show on Today FM, is coming to Blessington.
He will be a judge on Strictly Blessington Take 2, which will be staged in the Citywest Hotel, Saggart, on March 18.
The MCs for the evening will be Leanne Moore. a personal trainer and fitness and food expert and 98FM researcher Adrian Kennedy.
The event is being staged as a fundraiser for Blessington GAA Club and 1,000 people are expected to attend.
Doors open at 6.30pm and tickets cost €25.
