Newbridge Rugby Club shed broken into last week

Gardaí are appealing for information on a break-in at Newbridge Rugby Club which occurred at some time between 9.30am on March 2 and 4pm on March 4.

The generator shed was broken into, and some fuel and some batteries were stolen.

Gardai are also investigating a raid on a house Clunabeg in Nurney on March 4, which happened between 3.30pm and 4pm.

The house was raided and a quantity of cash was taken. A house in Narraghmore was also raided on March 2 but nothing was taken.