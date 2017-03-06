16 patients on trolleys at Naas Hospital

There are sixteen patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

That’s marginally less than at Tallaght Hospital, where there are nineteen patients on trolleys and Portlaoise, where eighteen patients have been admitted without a bed being immediately available.

The figures are provided by the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Overcrowding is a problem at most hospitals in the Eastern region today, except at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Dublin where there are six patients on trolleys.