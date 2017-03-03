Gardai seek help tracing missing man

Gardai are seeking the public’s assistance in tracing a man who has been missing since last Tuesday, February 28.

John Buckley, aged 55, was last seen on the Ninth Lock Road, Clondalkin, at 8pm.

John is described as being 5’4’’ in height, of slim build with short black/grey hair. It is unknown what John was wearing when last seen.

Gardaí are concerned for John’s welfare and anyone with information is asked to contact them at Clondalkin Garda Station on 01 6667600, The Garda Confidential Line, 1800 666111 or any Garda station.