Relief for Kildare commuters as Monday's bus strike suspended

There was relief for Kildare bus commuters this afternoon with news that Monday’s planned strike action by unions at Bus Éireann has been suspended.

The planned strike has been deferred in order to allow talks to take place at the workplace relations commission.

An all-out strike had been planned to start on Monday morning.

Bus Éireann stated this afternoon: “We will therefore defer the implementation of changes announced in our recent letter to staff, due to commence on Monday March 6, while talks continue.”

