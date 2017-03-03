Kildare All Ireland Ladies champ launches new Newbridge school GAA kit

Scoil Mhuire Junior School in Newbridge were thrilled to welcome Kildare Ladies All Ireland and All Star winner, Mary Hulgraine to their assembly recently.

Mary popped along to launch the new school GAA jersey. She is pictured with members of the team, school principle Byran O'Reilly and the Parents Council.

The school would like to thank everyone who supported their recent bag pack in Dunnes Stores to help fundraise for the kit.