Foróige looking for more clubs to be set up in Kildare

Young volunteers are spearheading a campaign to encourage more Foróige groups to set up in Kildare.

Foróige is continuing to grow steadily in many areas and towns across the county thanks to the tireless efforts of the local volunteers and clubs.

Since the early 2000's, the clubs have been offering opportunities for youth development and support for young people aged from 10-12 for the junior groups, and 13-18 for the senior groups.

Now the members are calling for more clubs in the region as they feel the benefit for them can be echoed across the county in other communities.

Céire and Emma, both elected young people of the National Reference Panel of Foróige, wish to extend an invitation to interested communities and adults to see how clubs are run, and what opportunities exist for the volunteers and the young people.

Céire said; “Our club has been great for all members over the years as we’ve had opportunities, like leadership at NUIM, and support, in mental health initiatives, you can’t get anywhere else, and with interested volunteers it can be available for even more teens.”

Emma commented; “Our invite comes from the members already involved who know that adults are key to making this happen and we want, more than ever, those who are interested in helping us know what it’s all about and how they are the difference in lives like ours.”

Development Officer Alan Judge is keen to engage with any community or volunteer that would like to discuss being part of the existing clubs or showcase the opportunities available for the members and the volunteers alike by creating a new club in their area.

If you would like to learn how your support will make a difference or what you can gain from the experience, please check out www.foroige.ie, Contact Alan on alan.judge@foroige.ie or 0866384199