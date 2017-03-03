Rathangan property magnate's new TV show to debut in US

Rathangan native, Sean Conlon is set to make his TV debut in the US with his new show “The Deed: Chicago”.

The reality television show, will premier on March 29 at 10pm Easter on CNBC.

Having emigrated from Newtown, Rathangan in 1990, Sean started out working as a janitor in Chicago before working his way up to running a successful multi-million dollar real estate business.

Having established himself as a major player in the industry, Sean's was delighted to welcome his brother Kieran to the business in 1994. CONLON: A Real Estate Company was founded in 2009 by the brothers to address the needs the ever changing real estate market as a specialised boutique brokerage.

Today, the company has over 200 brokers, who are responsible for over $2 billion worth of homes purchased in the Chicago area.

The TV show will follow him as he tries to rescuing struggling real estate projects by offering his expertise and money,

CNBC announced the programme will be similar to another show called "The Profit,", in which another well known businessman saves struggling enterprises.

“This is a real estate version of 'The Profit,'" Conlon told the Chicago Tribune last November. “I did not think this up. They came and found me.”

Conlon will feature in four of the show's eight episodes.

“People run into things they never expected” when rehabbing homes and office buildings, said Conlon. "In flipping, if something can go wrong, it will go wrong, and if someone can rip you off, they will rip you off."

However, he said, "real estate is still the greatest path for normal people to build a fortune."