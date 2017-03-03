Kildare kids to wear their pyjamas to creche today

National Pyjama Day takes place today, Friday, March 3, when thousands of children nationwide will wear their PJs into creche and preschool.

Some 46 childcare services from Kildare are already signed up and the kids are busy choosing their favourite PJs to wear on the day.

The event is being run by Early Childhood Ireland represents over 3,500 childcare members, who support over 100,000 children and their families through preschool, afterschool and full daycare provision nationwide.

Its work includes quality enhancement, publications, advocacy, training, business support and information for a sector that employs 25,000 people today.

A big thank you goes out from Early Childhood Ireland’s youngest recruits — Sebastian, Hollyann and Elliott — to the 50,000 children already signed up for National Pyjama Day.

People locally can expect to see a lot of children still in their PJs going to and coming from preschool that day.

The way it works is that children are sponsored to wear their pyjamas into creche and preschool to raise money for three children’s charities that support children under 6 years of age with additional needs.

The annual fundraiser is all about children helping children and having fun.

Grants of between €40,000 and €100,000, based on funds raised, will be awarded to the three chosen charities and Early Childhood Ireland will be supported by the Community Foundation for Ireland to assess and administer the grants.

Now in its 14th year, National Pyjama Day has already raised over €2.5 million for children’s charities in Ireland.

For more information, log on to www.earlychildhoodireland.ie.