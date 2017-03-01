Work begins today on demolishing the Curragh racecourse grandstand

Today marked the end of an era and the dawn of a new chapter for the Curragh Racecourse, when work began on the demolition of the iconic grandstand.

Our photographer, Tony Keane was there to capture the historic moment. It’s understood it will take some time to dismantle the stand. The mechanical claw will be taking chunks out of the structure day by day.

The work is being undertaken by the €65m revamp of the Kildare racetrack.

The giant claw begins demolition