100 home estate is one of three Newbridge developments under consideration at Rickardstown

A new 96 home estate is one of three separate developments being considered for the Rickardstown area of Newbridge, with a total of 520 new houses in the pipeline for the area if approved.

Aoife Donohue, the applicant for the Sexes Road development, has included a creche as part of the further information requested by Kildare County Council. This resulted in a reduction of homes from 100 to 96.

She wants to build a variety of two-storey three-bed dwellings, two-storey two-beds, and single storey two-bed homes at Rickardstown.

She is also seeking to overturn the sterilisation of the site, which was agreed under a previous planning permission condition.

The 7.5 acre site is surrounded by Sexes Road to the north, Sarsfield GAA grounds to the south, Newbridge Hotspurs football grounds to the east and an adjacent dwelling to the west.

A decision is now due on March 19. The Clúid Housing Association, which provides social and affordable housing, has expressed an interest in the project.

The developer lodged responses to the council's concerns on February 20. The local authority raised issues in relation to technical aspects such as drainage, road safety, impact on Sexes Bridge, layout, boundary treatments, and public open space provision.

She was also asked to factor in traffic projections from two potential developments in the area. The council is currently assessing Stennock Ltd plans to complete 40 houses at nearby Morristownbiller. Further information has also been requested on a 384 house development at Rickardstown and Roseberry under the name of Tom O'Brien, receiver over specified assets of Declan Gardiner.

Iarnród Eireann has also expressed concerns in relation to the impact on the existing rail infrastructure.

Roseberry Hill Residents Association cited fears over traffic, lack of amenities and urged the council to take into account the other applications in the area.

Sarsfields GAA also objected, pointing out the impact on its club and grounds, traffic and reiterated the lack of social amenities for residents in the area.

The applicant is of the view there is an abundance of social, retail and leisure amenities in Newbridge to cater for the estate. However, Roseberry Hill Residents Association and Sarsfields GAA disagree.