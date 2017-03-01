Overcrowding eases at Naas Hospital

There are eight patients being treated on trolleys at Naas Hospital today.

However the HSE’s escalation policy, designed to tackle sudden spikes in admission rates, remains in place. The HSE is advising prospective patients to first consult with their GP before presenting at the A and E Department at Naas Hospital. However the situation at Naas is being reviewed on an ongoing basis.

There are 16 patients on trolleys at Portlaoise Hospital and 25 patients on trolleys at Tallaght Hospital.