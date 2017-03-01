22 Kildare estates to be taken in charge by Kildare County Council
Taking control
File photo
Kildare County Council has announced it will be taking control of 22 housing estates across the county.
The list includes; Oldtown Mill, Celbridge; Grifin Rath Manor (Phase 2) Maynooth; Ardnagappagh, Clane; Killybegs Manor, Prosperous; Old Hollow Park, Kilshanroe; Millbridge Way, Naas; The Stables, Kill; Temple Mills, Rathangan; Doctors Court, Rathangan; Hopkins Haven, Monasterevin; Wolstan Haven, Celbridge; Ard na Greinne, Maynooth; Emerson Court, Prosperous; Radharc na hEaglais, Derrinturn; Caragh Court, Naas; Corbally Court, Naas; Racecourse Gate, Naas; Curragh Grange, Newbridge; Preston Brook, Rathangan; Rheban Manor, Athy and Oak Park, Narraghmore.
Objections or observations can be made to Kildare County Council by April 26.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on