Elderly Kildare man relives robbery ordeal

An elderly man robbed of €4,000 close to his home recalled his ordeal on RTE’s Crimecall programme last night.

Peter Riordan was a winner of county, provincial and national Carer of the Year awards five years ago and appeared on many TV and radio programmes.

He and his wife Terry Healy believe they were followed from the car park of the AIB bank in Naas by two men in a car first to the nearby Super Valu store and then to their house in Kill.

As the couple entered the house they were approached by a man.

“When my husband fell to the ground, he tried to be a hero and pulled at the mugger; however he was then pulled away by the side of the car which left him with bloodied black and blue bruises all over his body and they sailed away into the sunset down a cul de sac the wrong way. We had it all covered by CCTV from the house,” said Ms Healy today.

However he’s made a full recovery.

”He is as healthy as a fish. He’s 86 years of age but he would pass for 70. He was shook up for a time and it took a while for the bruising to go but he’s fine now,” Ms Healy told the Leader today.