Traffic congestion worries in growing Kildare town, Clane

TRAFFIC in the Millicent area of west Kildare and congestion in the town continues to be controversial and a worry.

At Clane Community Council on Monday, further questions were raised about the situation during a discussion on new Bord na Mona plans to bring hazardous waste to the site and the Sallins Bypass.

Traffic congestion was raised because of fears that the Sallins Bypass will create greater problem for Clane town, particularly around Alexander Bridge. But the Millicent issue was also raised.

Cllr Padraig McEvoy said there is a long term plan to build a new bridge across the Liffey but he noted the plan for a new bridge in Celbridge has been on the table for thirty years.

Community Council member, Henry Boylan, said that 30 years ago there was a plan to to bypass the town towards Firmount Cross but the plan was more “pie in the sky.”

He said there are a lot of forty foot rubbish lorries going up up the Millicent road.

Cllr McEvoy said it appeared there would be more activity coming down the line for Drehid.

The Leader understands, the company is planning to apply for a license to dump 85,000 tonnes of hazardous waste into the Drehid waste facility, possibly using 45 hectares to process ash from incinerators into blocks for burial in the bog.

Bord na Mona have not yet confirmed this to the Leader.

Mr Boylan told the Community Council that clubs in the west Kildare area had benefited a lot from the Bord na Mona community grant scheme and the Clane Tidy Town Association should apply for a grant from it.

Cllr McEvoy said they might get nothing from it.

The meeting was told that “the (BnM) fund has bought people off.”

Cllr McEvoy said it had not bought his support.

Meanwhile, the Millicent and Firmount has asked An Taisce for its help over the proposed new hazardous waste plan.

Kildare County Council officials have come under pressure for what residents believe are dangerous road conditions, including inadequate passing space on the narrow roads in the area.