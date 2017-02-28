Kildare County Council take tough stance on anti-social behaviour

Kildare County Council took a zero tolerance approach to anti-social behaviour at its monthly meeting on Monday afternoon.

The local authority adopted a new policy — Anti Social Behaviour Strategy 2017.

Director of Services Annette Aspell said the current policy was created in November 2010 and the new policy had been reviewed in the context of the Housing Miscellaneous Provisions Act 2014.

The members were informed the council’s housing Strategic Policy Committee (SPC) considered the draft in consultation with the Joint Policing Committee (JPC), the gardaí, and the HSE.

Cllr Brendan Young raised the issue of domestic violence.

The members were told that the provisions for barring orders etc, operated in conjunction with the gardaí.

The new policy refers to council owned houses where the council is the landlord. Councillors were informed that in cases where the house was owned privately, but made available for tenants under the HAP scheme, they would not be covered by the strategy.

Officials said the landlord would have to deal with any issues that arose in those cases.

Cllr Martin Miley said anti social behaviour rips apart families and the council can be slow to act sometimes.

“I hope the document will give the council more power to act,” he said.

Ms Aspell stressed the gardaí implement the Domestic Violence 2001 Act and the council’s tenant liaison officers work closely with the gardaí on anti social behaviour.

The question was raised as to whether housing applicants were garda vetted.

Councillors were told they were.