Naas Hospital services upgrade delay

Promised improvements to services at Naas Hospital have not yet been forthcoming.

Former Labour TD Emmet Stagg has said that while a decision on funding the new facilities will be the subject of a mid-term review this year, this is “not good enough.”

A new endoscopy unit along with physical medicine, physical therapy and oncology units were promised for Naas Hospital some time ago and planning planning permission was granted over two years ago.

In October 2015 then Minister for Health Leo Varadkar said the Government was keen to get the work started.

Now current Minister Simon Harris has said the projects will be subject to a mid term review, which will assess progress and review new pressures and demands on services.