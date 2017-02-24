More info on solar farm plans in Athy

The company behind plans to build a solar farm near Athy has submitted further information to Kildare County Council on the project.

Renewable Energy Systems Ltd., (RES Ltd.) wants to construct a temporary (27 year) ground-mounted solar photovoltaic (PV) on a 29 acre site at Moatstown Development Site, Milltown.

The council had requested the company to supply information on grassland reseeding and maintenance of the site including mowing/grazing.

The Municipal District engineer expressed concerns about the condition of the lane used to access the site. Planners also wanted information on traffic management, the route of electric cables and their connection to the national grid.

Last Tuesday, February 21 the company submitted further information, and also set out a strategy for providing additional information at a later date, where it was not currently possible to do so.

It said, if the development was approved, any outstanding issues could be dealt with by way of planning conditions.

RES Ltd also plans to submit a Landscape and Ecology Management Plan as well as a Construction and Traffic Management Plan.

A decision is due from Kildare County Council on March 20.