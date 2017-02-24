Funeral of Kildare house fire victim taking place in Naas this morning

The funeral of the woman who died following last Tuesday's house fire in Naas is being held this morning.

Millie McEvoy, née Herterich, late of Osberstown Stud, Naas, is being laid to rest following requiem mass on Friday at 10am at the Church of Lady and St David, Naas, followed by burial at Caragh Cemetery.

Mrs McEvoy is the wife of well-known Kildare auctioneer Colm, and is survived by her children Anne Marie, Olive, Jackie, Jimmy, Mary and Sinéad, grandchildren, sons in law and extended family.