Kildare Ceann Comhairle escorts German dignitaries to Dundalk for Brexit talks

Ceann Comhairle, Kildare’s Seán Ó Fearghaíl, will escort a parliamentary delegation from Germany to Dundalk tomorrow for a meeting with Louth County Council and Newry/Mourne Town Councils to discuss the impact of Brexit.

The meeting will deal with the knock on effect it will may have on the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) between the two Councils.

The MOU aims to further cross-border cooperation between the Councils on issues like tourism and recreation programmes, sustainable economic growth and job creation; emergency planning and shared resources.

The delegation is led by Professor Dr. Norbert Lammert, Speaker of the Bundestag, and also includes two members of the Bundestag, Michael Grosse-Broemer and Britta Habelmann.

The Ceann Comhairle said, “It was a great pleasure to welcome this delegation to Ireland and to Leinster House this week. Of particular significance is our trip to Dundalk tomorrow to meet with Council members to discuss Brexit and its impact on border communities.

“Trade between North and South and Britain and Ireland must be protected and our meeting with Council representatives tomorrow will be an informative one for our German colleagues. Louth County Council and Newry/Mourne Town Councils are a great example of the type of cooperation that must be encouraged and nurtured as we and our European colleagues deal with the changes Brexit will bring.”